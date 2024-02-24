8 minutes ago

Crystal Palace secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Burnley in match-day 26 of the Premier League, with Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew once again making his mark on the scoresheet.

Ayew, displaying fine form since returning from the AFCON, found the back of the net for the second consecutive game, taking his goal-involvement tally to ten for the season.

The 31-year-old striker netted Palace's second goal of the match on the 71st minute, adding to Chris Richards' opener just three minutes earlier.

Jean Mateta sealed the win with a penalty, rounding off a convincing performance for the Eagles and pushing their points tally to 28 in the league standings.

Ayew's goal against Burnley marks his fourth of the season, further highlighting his impact for Crystal Palace. With six assists to his name as well, Ayew has been a key contributor in 24 matches across all competitions this season.

As Crystal Palace look ahead to their next fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on March 2, 2024, Ayew will be aiming to maintain his impressive form and secure another starting berth in the team.