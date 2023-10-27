7 hours ago

Ghanaian and Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, found the back of the net for his first Premier League goal of the season in a match against the league leaders, Tottenham Hotspur.

In a highly anticipated clash, Tottenham Hotspur continued their impressive start to the Premier League season, extending their lead at the top of the table with a well-deserved victory over Crystal Palace.

The game saw the visitors gaining control in the second half and receiving a stroke of luck for their opening goal, as Palace defender Joel Ward inadvertently turned James Maddison's cross into his own net.

Maddison played a pivotal role in the second goal as well, orchestrating a seamless exchange with Brennan Johnson, which culminated in Son Heung-min scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Jordan Ayew managed to inject some excitement into the match with a spectacular strike in stoppage time, controlling the ball on his chest before unleashing a powerful shot into the net.

However, despite his late heroics, Palace couldn't find the equalizer, and Tottenham emerged victorious, adding another win to their tally under the leadership of their new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

In this match, Ayew's compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp started the game but was substituted for another promising young player of Ghanaian descent, Rak-Sakyi.