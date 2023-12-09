5 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew received a red card as Crystal Palace suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Ayew, who had been a significant threat in the fixture, was sent off in the 75th minute after receiving his second yellow card. His absence played a role in Liverpool's comeback win at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace took the lead with Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty in the 57th minute, breaking the deadlock after a scoreless first half.

However, Egypt international Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool in the 76th minute, taking his tally to 200 goals for the club. Ayew's red card in the 75th minute left Crystal Palace with 10 men.

The decisive moment came in the first of 10 minutes of added time when Harvey Elliott scored a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area, securing a comeback victory for Liverpool.

Jordan Ayew has contributed one goal and three assists in 16 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace this season.