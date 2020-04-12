1 hour ago

Crystal Palace are set to offer Jordan Ayew a new one year contract extension as reward for his good performance this season.

The Ghanaian International has been in good form for the eagles and the club want to reward his performance with a pay-rise and a one year contract extension.

Ayew's current deal expires in June 2022 but the Eagles are set to offer her a new contract to ward of interest from Everton.

The striker's current form does not match his wages at the club as he is among the least paid players in the club on a paltry 32,000 pounds a week but Palace will offer him a contract extension and renew to 2023 with a pay rise of 50,000 pounds.

Roy Hodgson's team have enormously benefited from the form of Jordan Ayew as he has been the saviour in most matches this season scoring 8 goals providing an assist in the Premier League.