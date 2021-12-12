3 hours ago

It was the Conor Gallagher show on Sunday when Crystal Palace faced Everton but Jordan Ayew was unplayable for much of the game.

His efforts was rewarded as he supplied the assist for Gallagher's first goal with a nice pass inside the penalty box.

Demarai Gray's poor pass let in Jordan Ayew who found Conor Gallagher to sweep home his fifth Premier League goal since joining from Chelsea on loan at the start of the season.

At 1-0, manager Benitez replaced Brazil forward Richarlison - who was clearly unhappy to go off - with Salomon Rondon, which provoked an angry reaction from the travelling fans at Selhurst Park.

Four minutes later, James Tomkins made it 2-0 from close range following a corner by Will Hughes, who was making his first start since joining Palace in August.

Rondon's first goal for Everton gave Benitez's side hope but Gallagher's wonderful finish from outside the box in the closing moments secured a thoroughly deserved win that lifts Palace above the Toffees into 12th spot in the Premier League table.

Palace were the more threatening team, with Jordan Pickford forced to save from Ayew and Wilfried Zaha before England midfielder Gallagher struck in the closing stages of the first half.

Everton have won 10 points from losing positions this season but were unable to avoid a fourth defeat in five games and face a daunting return to London on Thursday to take on third-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (19:45 GMT).