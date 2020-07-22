1 hour ago

Former Hull and Aston Villa midfielder George Boateng says Jordan Ayew is ready for a big jump from Crystal Palace after his exploits this season.

The Ghanaian striker has been in good form scoring 9 goals for the Eagles in the English Premier League his best ever return in England.

Boateng a former Dutch International has seen it all in England playing for the likes of Aston Villa, Middlesborough and Hull City in the Premier League and lower tier.

According to the Aston Villa U-18 coach, the Ghanaian striker has all the qualities to thrive at a top club.

“We are not so blessed in the attacking department of the Black Stars and I think Jordan leads the line very well and he is at a very good age and he is scoring goals for Crystal Palace," he said on Citi Tv's The Tracker show.

“Why I love watching Jordan is because, when you see how hard he works, the goals that he scores, he creates them by himself,” he added.

“Which tells me that he should play for a bigger team, because when you can create goals in such a difficult team that is not blessed with many chances in a game, that means that he is quite prolific,” he concluded.