3 hours ago

Jordan Ayew on Monday shut the mouths of his critics as he produced a virtuoso performance in attack as he helped Ghana beat Korea 3-2.

The Crystal Palace striker has often borne the brunt of many Ghanaian football fans with some even calling him names like 'defensive striker' for his apparent lack of goals.

But it is obvious that if Ayew does not score he can be the creator-in-chief and causes a lot of chaos for opposing teams with his run and hold up of the ball.

After having a hand in Portugal's third goal in Ghana's opening match, Jordan Ayew was handed a start and he did not disappoint as he had a hand in Ghana's first two goals.

Ayew’s free-kick into the six-yard box was not cleared by the opposition, with Salisu on hand to bundle home after some chaos in the penalty box.

The Crystal Palace forward got an assist for the second goal, whipping in a cross that Kudus headed in to put Ghana 2-0 up at half-time.

Ayew was making his first start of the tournament after playing just 13 minutes in the defeat against Portugal.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, leveled the game after 61 minutes.

But the impressive Kudus, who had deftly headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.