52 minutes ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew suffered a sickening head injury on Sunday as his side defeated Leeds United 2-1 in the English Premier League game at Selhurst Park.

Just before the break, Ayew and Leeds defender Robin Koch clashed heads as they attacked the same ball from a corner.

After the horrendous clash of heads, it was Jordan Ayew who came off worse as he needed five stitches and a bandage around his head but continued playing.

Ayew suffered a nasty gash above his eyebrow and after a lengthy stoppage for treatment, both players continued to with the game.

The goal-shy Ghanaian forward was eventually substituted in the 65th minute for Tyrick Mitchell.

Ayew has this season played eight matches failing to score a goal but has one assist to his name.

Crystal Palace is 15th with nine points after nine games, with a game in hand.

The Ghanaian is expected to be in the Black Stars squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.