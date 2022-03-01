1 hour ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is among the most fouled players in the English Premier League this season.

The goal shy striker has been ranked as the fourth most fouled player in the English top flight.

Teammate Wilfred Zaha, Brentford's Ivan Toney and Watford's Ismaila Sarr are the three players ahead of the Ghanaian striker.

The skillful Ghanaian striker is ranked ahead of Manchester City’s £100 million summer signing Jack Grealish.

According to the available statistics, the Ghanaian striker has been upended 2.4 times per game this season.

Ayew has been a consistent performer for the Eagles the last four seasons since joining on loan from Swansea City but has struggled in front of goals.

The Ghanaian striker has so far scored just a goal in 24 appearances for the Eagles whiles providing three assists for his side.

Ayew will be a part of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month.