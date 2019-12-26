8 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew was adjudged man of the match in Crystal Palace's 2-1 win against West Ham in the boxing day Premier League game.

The Ghanaian striker provided the assist for Cheikou Koyate's equalizer before scoring a beach of a goal for the winner.

Ayew danced through the Hammers defence on the edge of the box and then brilliantly beat goalkeeper Roberto with a calm chip to claim the three points.

He also set-up Cheikhou Kouyate with a knock-down for Palace's equaliser, as the midfielder swept home a volley from seven yards to cancel out Robert Snodgrass' opener.

The win takes Palace up to eighth in the Premier League table but West Ham fall to 17th, just a point above the relegation zone as pressure increases again on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

He was rated the best in the match getting 62.9% of the votes with Wilfred Zaha coming second with 19.3%.