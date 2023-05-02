2 hours ago

Jordan Ayew has been voted for by Crystal Palace fans as the Man of the Match following Crystal Palace's thrilling 4-3 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

The Palace No. 9 delivered an outstanding performance at Selhurst Park, scoring the first goal for the team and providing a quick response after the visitors had taken an early lead.

He got 32% out of the 2293 votes that was casted by the Crystal Palace supporters after his superb display last Saturday.

Ayew was a key contributor to the team's strong attacking link play, registering two key passes, a passing accuracy of 91.7 percent, and an impressive 74 touches of the ball. His all-round contribution to the game won him 32.1 percent of the votes cast by the fans.

The entire Palace team played exceptionally well in the victory, and Ayew's fellow goalscorers, Ebere Eze (17 percent) and Jeffrey Schlupp (14.9 percent), were also praised by the fans.

The team's superb display ensured they emerged victorious in a match that was closely contested.