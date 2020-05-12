2 hours ago

Jordan Ayew's solo striker against West Ham in the English Premier League has been adjudeged the best goal scored at Crystal Palace's home grounds of Selhurst Park by fans of the club.

The Ghanaian striker scored a brilliant solo goal on boxing day as he weaved through the Hammer's defence before deftly chipping goalkeeper Roberto to score for Palace.

London based football portal football.london requested fans of the Eagles to vote for the best goal they have ever seen at the Selhurst Park.

31% of the fans voted for Jordan Ayew's goal as the beat ever seen at the grounds beating off competition from the likes of Ian Wright and English manager Gareth Southgate

With Daren Ambrose's 37 yard free kick against Aston Villa scored on 14th February 2010 coming second with 18% of the polls.

Legendary Arsenal forward Ian Wright who also played for Crystal Palace scored a superb volley against Brighton 21 years came third with 11%.

Mile Jedinak scored a wonder gaol against Liverpool in 2014 and Gareth Southgate's solo strike against Portsmouth in 1993 all had ten per cent of the votes.

The Ghanaian has been in blistering form this season since joining permanently from Swansea City after his loan spell expired having scored eight goals before the coronavirus induced suspension of league.

VIDEO BELOW: