2 hours ago

Jordan Ayew's sublime solo goal in the dying minutes of their match against West Ham United as been named goal of the season by popular streaming platform Amazon Prime for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

It was a masterful piece of individual skill and brilliance from the Ghanaian striker who ghosted past four defenders before chipping the on rushing goalkeeper.

Jordan Ayew who has been on fire for the Eagles this season in the English top flight has seen his goal named Amazon Prime Video Sport Goal of the Season.

Despite the Eagles struggling at the tail end of the season it was not same for the mercurial striker who scored nine goals in 37 league matches.

Crystal Palace finished the season on the 14th position on the league log.

VIDEO BELOW:

