50 minutes ago

Two Ghanaian players have been shortlisted for Crystal Palace's goal of the season accolade after their superb displays for the season.

Jordan Ayew is the top scorer for the club this season in the English Premier League having scored 9 goals in 36 appearances in the league and will be hoping to round off an impressive season with the best goal gong.

While his compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp also has a goal among the nominations for the Crystal Palace goal of the season award.

The 28 year old Black Stars striker has three of his goals this season in the shortlist but interestingly his last goal came in Palace’s 2-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Although he has gone on a surprising run of seven games without scoring, three of his efforts have been selected to compete for the club’s individual award alongside compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp, as well as Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic.

Among Jordan's goals that have been selected include , his efforts in the 1-0 defeat of Aston Villa on August 31, 2019.

Connecting with a pass from countryman Schlupp on the left, Ayew ghosted past two Aston Villa players before drifting the ball into the right-hand corner of the net, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Also nominated for the accolade was his sublime match-winning strike against West Ham United on December 26, 2020.

That strike was a beauty to behold as he drove into the box from wide, cheekily beating three defenders, before effortlessly dinking the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez.

Lastly, his strike against Watford on March 7, 2020 in an English top-flight game was considered for selection.