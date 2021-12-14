1 hour ago

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho refused to comment on Felix Afena-Gyan's red card against Spezia in the Italian Serie A on Monday.

Substitute Afena-Gyan received his first yellow card in the 70th minute and again got into the referee's book in the 90th minute.

Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan's was shown a stoppage time red card on Monday night as the 18-year-old was deemed to have intentionally handled the ball at the edge of the box in their 2-0 win over Spezia.

The 18-year-old was sent off in unusual fashion in stoppage time having thought he'd scored

Jose Mourinho was left incensed by Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan's stoppage time red card on Monday night as the 18-year-old was dismissed for what was deemed an intentional handball at the edge of the box.

Chris Smalling headed Roma ahead when he converted after Tammy Abraham's earlier header following a corner before Roger Ibanez added a second goal after 10 minutes of the second half.

"I prefer not to speak about the referee. In my opinion he did okay. I did not see either of the two incidents that led him to book Felix and I would rather not say anything," Roma manager Mourinho said after the game.

"But, that being said, we seem to continue to have this incredible record of picking up yellow cards. Even the yellow cards before, to Vina and Kumbulla ... it's too much.

"We are a bit of a naive team, we are certainly not aggressive, and yet we still have this tally of yellow cards."