6 hours ago

Former Fenerbahce and Ghana midfielder Stephen Appiah believes that Jose Mourinho's arrival at the club will significantly elevate the Turkish Super League.

Appiah, who enjoyed a successful career in Europe and a memorable stint with Fenerbahce, shared his enthusiasm about Mourinho's move to Turkey.

Reflecting on Mourinho's renowned coaching style and larger-than-life persona, Appiah noted how these qualities would align perfectly with the fervent Fenerbahce supporters and the passionate football culture in Turkey.

"I’m so excited because when it comes to Fenerbahce, the fans are crazy. The character of Mourinho is going to fit so well with the club.

His fame and coaching skills are going to give something huge to the Turkish Super League in general," Appiah told rg.org.

Appiah's comments highlight the potential transformative effect Mourinho could have, not just on Fenerbahce but on the entire league, bringing international attention and a new level of competitiveness to Turkish football.