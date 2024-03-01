3 hours ago

Jose Peseiro has announced his departure from his role as Nigeria's coach following the team's journey to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Peseiro expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead Nigeria, describing his tenure as a period of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enthusiasm. He conveyed a sense of fulfillment in his contributions to the team.

Acknowledging the support of the players and officials, Peseiro expressed his appreciation, stating, "Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family.

We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you."

Peseiro's appointment as Nigeria's coach in May 2022 was met with some skepticism due to concerns about his past record.

However, he swiftly guided the team through the qualifiers, securing their spot in the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast.

Despite facing criticism for his defensive tactics, Peseiro's leadership saw Nigeria perform admirably, ultimately reaching the final where they narrowly lost 2-1 to the host nation.

While Peseiro's departure marks the end of an era for Nigerian football, it also signals the beginning of a new chapter.

The Nigeria Football Federation may now embark on a search for a new coach, with considerations ranging from tactical preferences to financial viability, with some advocating for the hiring of a local coach.