3 hours ago

Reports making rounds in the Ghanaian media indicate that Premier League side, Aduana Stars are likely to begin the 2020-21 campaign without the services of at least three of their key players.

Experienced Goalkeeper Joseph Addo, defensive kingpin Caleb Amankwah and midfielder Elvis Opoku are reportedly set to leave the Dormaa based club with just three months left on their respective contracts.

According to a report filed by football portal Kickgh, the Management of Aduana Stars are sweating over contract extension talks with the trio ahead of the new campaign but the players in question have turned down the contract offered them.

Amankwah has been influential for the 'Ogya' lads since his arrival from West African Football Academy (WAFA) in 2017.

He played an instrumental role in their 2018/19 CAF Champions League campaign.

His teammates Elvis Opoku and Joseph Addo are also reluctant extending their stay at the club on personal grounds.