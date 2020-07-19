2 hours ago

Celta Vigo will this afternoon lock horns with already relegated Espanyol but will have to play without their influential center back Joseph Aidoo.

It's a must win game for the home side If they still want to play in the Spanish La Liga next season.

Anything aside the three points this afternoon could spell doom for Celta Vigo as depending on other results they could be heading for the drop.

The Ghanaian centre half got a knock during his side 3-2 home defeat against UD Levante in the penultimate game of the season on Thursday.

"The Aidoo thing was a surprise. I found out late that he had discomfort or a small injury," he explained in the press room.

"We will also have to wait for the evolution of Néstor Araujo, the Mexican ended up substituted with a strong blow to the head after a hard encounter with an opponent. Araujo ended with a gap but the most worrying thing is the blow. Despite this, it is expected that he can play the game accompanying a Murillo that this Thursday ended completely exhausted.

The Balaido club will be without Rubén Blanco, Sergio Álvarez, Juncà, Denis Suárez, Rafinha and Nolito for the match due to injuries.

Celta Vigo are 17th on the league log with 36 points from 37 games just a point above Leganes who will play already crowned champions Real Madrid.