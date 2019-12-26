1 hour ago

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo joined Celta Vigo from Belgian side RKC Genk in the summer and has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the Celta team.

Among the new signings who joined Celta Vigo the defender plays the most games than any other player in the team and is the second most used player in the entire team.

The Ghanaian has played 17 of the 18 league games played, only the first was a defeat against Real Madrid, and already has reached 1,502 minutes, in fact he is the second most used player in the Celta Vigo side apart from club captain Iago Aspas, who has 1,617 minutes and the most used player this season.

Denis Suárez had the most appearance of the players returning from injury with 1,191 minutes spread over 16 games while Salceda's was a regular until the last month and a half, when he made his way onto bench and has since suffered injury.

Pape, despite jumping to the field on 12 occasions is the one with the least minutes having played 527.

Player with the worst ratio of the year is another newcomer Toro Fernández, he is the footballer with the worst ratio.

Of the players who have been at club the whole year the worst percentage is taken by Pione Sisto with an average of 35.8 minutes (he played a total of 860 minutes divided into 24 games).