1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo was named man of the match after he scored for his Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo on Monday evening against Getafe in their 1-1 draw.

The late equalizer helped his side stop a three-match losing streak in the Spanish La Liga thanks to the defender's first goal for the club this season.

Getafe opened the scores of the game in the 43rd minute through Enes Unal as the goal seemed to have handed all three points at the Balaidos before Aidoo equalized in the 89th minute.

The former Tema Youth defender headed home a brilliant cross from captain Iago Aspas leaving Getafe without a win in five La Liga matches and just a point above the drop zone.

Aidoo has played 12 matches for his side this season but has no scored a single goal.

The defender who is highly rated at his club has barely had a look in with the Black Stars as he is always on the bench.

Aidoo will be hoping to make the cut for Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

hana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.