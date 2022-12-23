1 hour ago

Black Stars and Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo scored for his side on Thursday evening in the 3-0 Copa del Rey win over lower-tier side SD Gernika.

The away side Celta Vigo began the match on the front foot and but they faced an early scare from the home side as an awkward ball bounced in the goal area of Ivan Villar before its was cleared to safety.

Celta Vigo's dominance paid off as Carles Perez drew first blood in the 31st minute as he beat the goalkeeper Jon Altamira with a low shot from inside the area.

There were no more goals despite the away side pressing for more before both sides went for the break.

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo registered his name on the score sheet in the 55th minute as he climbed highest to head home from a corner kick to make it 2-0.

The La Liga side made sure of the results as second-half substitute Luca De La Torre added Celta Vigo's third goal in the 68th minute.

Celta Vigo will know their next opponent in the Copa del Rey on Friday.