5 hours ago

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has made a stunning return to the Celta Vigo squad ahead of time as his team faces Real Sociedad after testing positive for coronavirus.

The defender contracted coronavirus after playing for Ghana during the last International break when Ghana played two friendly games in Turkey.

Aidoo had been self isolating since 16th October and after his second round of testing on Thursday returned a positive test.

The 25 year player has been named in the 35 man squad list for Sunday's clash againsy Real Sociedad at the Stadio Baladois.

He was part of six Ghana players who contracted the coronavirus after returning from International duty with the Black Stars.

Aidoo has surprisingly made a quick recovery and has been included in the his side's squad to face Real Sociedad.

He has also been named in C.K Akonnor's squad to face Sudan next month in the AFCON 2021 double header.

