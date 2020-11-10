22 minutes ago

Ghana's Joseph Aidoo will soon have a new caoch as his club Celta Vigo have sacked head coach Oscar Garcia following their disappointing start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Celta have one win from nine matches this season and drew 1-1 against promoted Elche on Friday but sit 17th on the league standings.

"Oscar Garcia and his coaching staff will no longer be coach RC Celta," the club said.

Former Barcelona player Oscar, 47, was appointed in November last year after Fran Escriba was sacked and he helped the club retain their place in the top flight with a 17th-placed finish on the last day of the season.

Hopes were high for an improvement this season, but Celta has continued to struggle and currently sits fourth from bottom with seven points and just one win from nine games.

The 24 year old center back joined Celta Vigo in 2019 from KRC Genk and has this season made 7 appearances for Celta Vigo in the league.