Ghana and Celta Vigo center back Joseph Aidoo has been named as the Player of the month for his Spanish club for the month of February.

It is the second time the defensive stalwart has been named as the player of the month after winning same award in January for the club after helping them to two clean sheets in four matches.

He has been in good form for Celta Vigo this season having played 22 matches this season for his side.

The center back will be hoping to be named in the Ghana squad to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play off after missing the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

A statement on the club’s website read:

Center back Joseph Aidoo, who enjoys a moment in extraordinary form, repeats as winner of the Estrella Galicia Award.

He was chosen by the sky blue fans as the best player last February and thus adds his second consecutive trophy, since he was also chosen as the most outstanding sky blue in January.

The Ghanaian central defender offered a great performance in the matches against Rayo Vallecano, Cádiz, Levante and Atlético de Madrid, in which the sky-blue team only conceded three goals.

After thanking Estrella Galicia and the RC Celta fans for awarding him the award, Aidoo stressed that it is important to him because it rewards his “constancy and gives me strength”. He recognized that it is very special that the fans have chosen him as the best player of the month: “he is great, I love him”.

Finally, the sky-blue defender indicated that next Sunday’s match against Betis “is very important for me and for everyone, it’s like a final.