34 minutes ago

Joseph Amoah, the talented former Accra Lions winger, once again demonstrated his skills on the field as he scored a goal in FK Željezničar's 2-0 victory against KSV 1919 in a preseason friendly.

Amoah's impressive performance not only showcased his prowess but also hinted at the significant impact he could have for his new club as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Throughout the match, FK Željezničar proved to be the stronger team, dominating both halves and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

In the 28th minute, Amoah put FK Željezničar in the lead with a well-taken goal.

Ten minutes before the end, Nikola Turanjanin sealed the victory with a final goal, securing a 2-0 win for the team.

FK Željezničar's next game is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, against Dinamo Minsk. This match, which marks the 1st preliminary round of the Conference League, will be held at Grbavica.

Joseph Amoah joined FK Željezničar on July 1, 2022, after moving from Accra Lions, a side in the Ghana Premier League.

The exact transfer fee remains undisclosed, but Amoah's performance in the preseason friendly suggests that he has seamlessly integrated into his new club and is poised to make a significant contribution in the upcoming season.