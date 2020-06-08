2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah will not play when his side Vitoria Guimarães play in the match day 26 fixture in the Portuguese elite league.

The Ghanaian will not be able to face Belenenses SAD in Cidade do Futebol next Thursday.

Amoah was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in his team's last round against Sporting Lisbon last week.

The midfielder received two cautions in the 2-2 drawn game against Sporting Lisbon.

It was his first game for his side since returning from a long injury lay off at the beginning of the season.

His side Vitoria Guimarães have also been fined 286 Euros for delays in the game against Sporting Lisbon.