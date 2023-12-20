3 hours ago

Joseph Attamah Larweh, the Turkish-based defender plying his trade with Kayserispor, has earned a spot in the Black Stars' 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 29-year-old has been delivering standout performances in the Turkish topflight, earning acclaim for his contributions to Kayserispor's solid defensive displays.

Attamah Larweh's consistent and impressive form, notably featuring in 15 matches in the ongoing season, has caught the attention of the Black Stars' technical handlers.

His last outing against Pendikspor showcased his defensive prowess as Kayserispor secured a crucial 2-0 victory, propelling them to the third spot on the league log.

The versatile defender's inclusion in the provisional squad highlights his growing significance in the national team's defensive setup.

As he prepares for Kayserispor's upcoming clash against league leaders Fenerbahce, Attamah Larweh will aim to deliver another stellar performance to solidify his place in the final 26-man squad for the AFCON.

Ghana, drawn in Group B alongside football giants Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, is gearing up for the AFCON scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024.

Attamah Larweh's contributions in the tournament will be crucial as the Black Stars seek to make an impact and contend for the prestigious AFCON title.