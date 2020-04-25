1 hour ago

Joseph Baffo was part of third tier side MSV Duisburg in Germany but after their relegation in 2019 he left.

Baffo had been without a club since summer 2019. In March 2020, he joined the second division Halmstad, where he has been used twice.

The Ghanaian born center back moved to Sweden at an early age and played for most of the teams there.

Baffo started off in IFK Värnamo and played there at senior level for one year. After that he signed for Allsvenska team HIF.

Baffo signed for Helsingborg as a 17-year-old. His first full game was when they played against F.C. Copenhagen at home at Olympia.

On 26 July 2015, Baffo signed a three-year contract with German 2. Bundesliga side Eintracht Braunschweig. He left the club at the end of his contract in summer 2018.

In July 2018, Baffo's planned trial with Hamburger SV, newly relegated to the 2. Bundesliga, was called off due to lacking fitness.

On 7 January 2019, he joined MSV Duisburg.He left Duisburg after their relegation in 2018–19 season.