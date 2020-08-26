1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso has penned a heartfelt message thanking the management, players and fans of his former club.

The striker joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Ebusua Dwarfs three years ago and quickly established himself as an integral figure in the side.

Hearts recently announced they had parted ways with Joseph Esso and four of his teammates after they failed to reach an agreement over an extension.

There were reports that the player wanted to extend his contract by just a year while the club wanted a minimum of two years.

Several efforts were made by the supporters of the club to make him stay but it did not materialize.

The tricky forward spent three years at Hearts scoring ten goals in total.

LETTER BELOW: