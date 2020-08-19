2 hours ago

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has implored former striker Joseph Esso and his guardian to come out with what actually transpired with his contract situation.

The player failed to reach an agreement with Hearts of Oak after the expiration of his contract with the Accra based club.

Hearts released the striker alongside four other players after the expiration of their contracts but Esso's release has caused a lot of uproar and consternation among the phobian fraternity.

The player is believed to had only wanted to sign a one year contract while the club wanted to tie him down for more than a year.

But speaking in an interview with Happy Fm, the club's Managing Director, Frederick Moore advised the player and his guardian to come out with the truth about his contract situation as they have been economical.

“I don’t want to talk about individual players but people are writing things that are not true. I hope and pray they didn’t get the facts from Joseph Esso, if so then it means they lied”, he said on Happy 98.9FM.

“It will be unprofessional of me to reveal the facts. The negotiations started not long after the Normalisation Special Committee. After my conversation with the player and his guardian, the coach and the Board members also spoke to him.

“The player knows the truth and the people around him should speak to him.

“Hearts of Oak had to announce his exit because contract extension talks had broken down" he said.