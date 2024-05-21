10 hours ago

Left-back Joseph Opoku has played a crucial role for Vado FC this season, helping the team secure promotion to Serie C with a 1-0 victory against Chisola Calcio in the Serie D play-off final.

Opoku joined Vado FC last summer on a season-long loan from Torino's U19 side, bringing with him the promise seen in his performances in the Primavera division.

Opoku's journey this season was not without obstacles.

He faced a significant setback early on, missing 11 games due to an injury that sidelined him for three months. Reflecting on this period, Opoku shared:

"I missed 11 games after I got injured for three months at the start of the season and came back to play 26 matches and made 3 assists."

His resilience was tested again with a muscle injury later in the season, keeping him out for another month. Despite these challenges, Opoku demonstrated determination and perseverance.

"I was out of our last three games of the league due to a thigh muscle stretch for four weeks. But I recovered in time for the play-off. I managed to play 30 minutes of the semifinals, then full time in the final," he added.

Opoku's contributions were pivotal in Vado FC's campaign. Returning to the field after his injuries, he played 26 matches and provided 3 assists, showcasing his defensive skills and ability to support the attack.

His timely recovery for the play-offs proved crucial, as his full-time performance in the final helped secure the team's promotion.

"I'm extremely happy to have helped the club achieve its main objective. The experience has been worthwhile. I have learnt a lot despite the few setbacks."

As Vado FC celebrates their promotion, Opoku's future looks promising.

The experience gained this season, coupled with overcoming physical challenges, has added to his development as a player.

He may return to Torino's Primavera youth league, where his enhanced skills and experience will be valuable assets.

Joseph Opoku's journey this season is a testament to his resilience, talent, and dedication. His instrumental role in Vado FC's success highlights his potential and the bright future ahead in his football career.