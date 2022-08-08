2 hours ago

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has been named in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League team of the week after shining for Genk on Saturday as they defeated KAS Eupen.

Genk handed KAS Eupen a 4-2 defeat in their match day three clash at the Cegeka Arena.

The Ghanaian winger scored a quickfire brace for his side in the third minute before he added a second for his brace in the sixth minute to make it 2-0.

KAS Eupen fought back vigorously and reduced the deficit in the 32nd minute with a goal from Smail Prevljak to make it 2-1 before Patrick Hrosovsky made the comeback complete to tie the score at 2-2.

Black Stars goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen who started and conceded two goals in the game was replaced in the second half by German goalkeeper Lennart Moser.

The home side Genk upped the ante and scored two goals in the second half first through Regan Charles Cook in the 59th minute and Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye in the 90th minute to make it 4-2.

Painstil has played three matches scored twice and provided one assist for his side this season.

TEAM OF THE WEEK BELOW: