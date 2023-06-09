54 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to representing the Black Stars, even if it means consistently starting from the bench.

Despite his impressive performances for Genk in the Belgian top flight, where he has notched up 18 goals and 14 assists, Paintsil has encountered challenges in securing a regular spot in the starting lineup of the national team.

The winger was not included in the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

However, he made a comeback when coach Chris Hughton announced the squad for Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Although Paintsil started both matches as a substitute, he made an impact by providing an assist for Ghana's equalizer in the second game.

Nevertheless, Paintsil remains content and fully committed to giving his all for Ghana, regardless of the amount of playing time he receives.

Joseph Paintsil emphasized his respect for the coach's decisions in the national team selection process. Understanding that the national team aims to choose the best players to represent the country, he recognizes that every player invited must be someone the coach believes in and considers capable of starting.

"For me, it's the coach's decision. You know the national team is all about selecting the best players to represent your country, so everyone who gets invited to the national team is a player who needs to be a starter and someone they have confidence in," he stated during an interview on 3FM.

Paintsil's dedication and team-first mentality highlight his unwavering commitment to the Ghanaian national team. Despite facing challenges in securing a starting role, he remains focused on contributing to the team's success whenever he is called upon, whether as a starter or as an impactful substitute.