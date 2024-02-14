46 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil is poised to embark on a new chapter in his football journey with a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy in the United States.

According to reports, negotiations between LA Galaxy and Paintsil's current club, KRC Genk, are advancing positively, with both parties nearing an agreement in the coming days.

Sources suggest that the primary sticking point in negotiations is the transfer fee for the talented winger, with KRC Genk valuing Paintsil at around 8 million euros.

Paintsil has played a crucial role in KRC Genk's recent success, coming close to securing Belgian Pro League glory last season. His impressive performances have continued this season, contributing six goals and four assists in 23 appearances in the Belgian top-flight league.

Should LA Galaxy and KRC Genk finalize the deal, the 25-year-old Ghanaian forward is expected to sign a lucrative four-year contract with the MLS side, signaling an exciting new chapter in his football career.