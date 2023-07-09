1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil played a significant role in KRC Genk's impressive pre-season victory on Saturday. Although he was substituted off at halftime, Paintsil made a notable impact as his team secured a resounding 4-0 win over OH Leuven.

Starting the match, Paintsil showcased his sharpness on the wing, causing problems for the Leuven defense. He played a key role in helping Genk establish a 2-0 lead before halftime.

Genk's opening goal came courtesy of Gambian international Alieu Fadera, followed by a strike from Patrik Hrosovsky to extend their advantage.

In the second half, Genk further demonstrated their quality by adding two more goals, comfortably sealing the 4-0 victory.

Belgian duo Luca Oyen and Anouar Ait El Hadj found the back of the net to secure the win for Genk.

During the 2022/23 football season, Paintsil recorded an impressive tally of 18 goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances for Genk.

With such form, he aims to maintain his blistering performances in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Paintsil's compatriot Nathaniel Opoku completed the full duration of the match for Leuven, contributing to their efforts despite the defeat.