Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil continued his exceptional form, leading Genk to a vital victory in the Championship playoff of the Belgian Pro League on Sunday afternoon.

In an away match against Club Brugge KV, Paintsil once again showcased his talent as he grabbed a brace in his team's success.

The twinkle-toed Ghanaian winger opened the scores in just the 12 minutes into the first half, giving KRC Genk the early lead. His goal set the tone for an intense battle between the two teams.

Club Brugge managed to equalize through Hans Vanaken in the 64th minute, putting the pressure on Genk.

However, Genk's determination paid off as they continued to push forward. In the 81st minute, Patrik Hrosovsky scored a crucial goal, putting Genk ahead once again.

The highlight of the match came just five minutes later when Joseph Paintsil displayed his skills once more, scoring his second goal of the match.

His clinical finish sealed a fantastic 3-1 victory for Genk, earning them three crucial points in the Championship playoff.

Paintsil's performance throughout the season has been outstanding, with a total of 17 goals and 12 assists in the Belgian Pro League.

His consistent contributions have not gone unnoticed, earning him a place in the Ghana squad.

Fans can expect to see him in action in the upcoming AFCON qualification match against Madagascar in June.

With Paintsil's exceptional form and leadership, Genk remains a strong contender in the Belgian Pro League Championship playoff as they strive for success in the season's final stages.