2 hours ago

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian international representing KRC Genk, has taken responsibility for his impulsive reaction following a tough challenge on Olympiacos defender Quini during the club's Europa League qualifiers.

Paintsil's regrettable response resulted in a justified red card being shown to him, subsequently contributing to his team's exit from the competition.

KRC Genk failed to progress to the group stage, with an aggregate score of 1-2 (following a 0-1 result in the first leg).

The Ghanaian forward initially put KRC Genk in the lead by successfully converting a penalty kick in the 30th minute of the match.

However, in a brief moment of frustration, Paintsil was shown a red card in the 65th minute of the match at Cegeka Arena, leading to his dismissal from the field.

Taking to Twitter, Paintsil expressed his remorse and offered an apology to his teammates, the fans, and everyone involved.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, the fans & everyone for the red card last night. I let you down & I'm truly sorry. There is a lot to learn from this setback, and it is my wish that we use this as motivation for our next match. Together, we can bounce back stronger than ever." he tweeted

He acknowledged that his actions let them down and emphasized that there are valuable lessons to be learned from this setback.

He expressed hope that the experience could serve as motivation for the upcoming matches and asserted his belief in bouncing back even stronger as a team.

Paintsil's acknowledgment of his mistake and commitment to learning from it highlights his professionalism and dedication to his team.