Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil played for his Belgium side KRC Genk in their 3-2 defeat against champions Club Brugge in their opening day match of the 2022/2023 Jupiler Pro League season at Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.

Club Brugge took the lead after 22 minutes thanks to Andreas Skov Olsen’s effort. The Denmark international curled Ferran Jutgla's pass nicely into the far corner of Maarten Vandevoordt's goal.

Dessers scored Genk's opener to make it 1-1 but it was not enough as they lost following a stoppage-time goal by Andreas Skov Olsen.

The Ghanaian was introduced into the match in the first half in the 43rd minute as he replaced Luca Oyen .

After the recess, the visiting side took the lead for the first time after Burundi prospect Mike Ndayishimiye tucked home an assist from Junya Ito.

That setback fired Club Brugge up and they made it 2-2 on the hour mark with Hans Vanaken the scorer.

Paintsil fouled Clinton Mata in the box, prompting referee Nicolas Laforge to award a penalty.

Although Cyle Larin missed the ensuing kick, Skov Olsen drilled home the rebound to send Wouter Vrancken’s men home with heads bowed low.

Club Brugge held on to secure their first league win of the season.