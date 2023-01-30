1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil added to his burgeoning reputation over the weekend as he scored for his Belgian Jupiler Pro League side KRC Genk on Sunday night as they pummeled Seraing.

Genk defeated struggling Seraing 4-0 in their league clash at the Cegeka Arena in Genk in a match that was one-sided.

The Ghanaian put the cherry on the cake with the last goal after the demolition exercise started as early as the 7th minute as top scorer Paul Onuachu converted from the spot to make it 1-0.

Moroccan World Cup star Bilal El Khannous provided the assist for the second goal as midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye double the lead for the host KRC Genk.

Ndayishimiye turned provider for the third goal as he assisted Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu to score his 16th goal of the season.

Paintsil joined in on the act as he grabbed his eighth goal of the campaign with the fourth goal to seal an emphatic victory.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian also has 10 assists to his name this campaign while former Ghana defender Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for Seraing.