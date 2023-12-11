1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil showcased his goal-scoring prowess in KRC Genk's impressive 3-1 away victory against KAS Eupen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

In a thrilling encounter, Yira Sor opened the scoring for KRC Genk just before halftime, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Joseph Paintsil extended the lead in the 55th minute with a solo run and a precise finish past the opposition goalkeeper, Gabriel Slonina.

Despite a response from the host with Regan Charles-Cook scoring in the 64th minute to reduce the deficit, KRC Genk maintained control.

Toluwalase Arokodare sealed the victory by restoring the two-goal lead.

Christopher Bonsu Baah, another Ghanaian talent, entered the game in the 80th minute and played a role in KRC Genk's third goal.

Joseph Paintsil's goal adds to his impressive tally this season, having contributed five goals and four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for KRC Genk.

The win marks KRC Genk's seventh victory of the 2023/24 season, further solidifying their position in the Jupiler Pro League.