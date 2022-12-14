2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil was on target for his Belgium side KRC Genk in their friendly game against FC Metz on Tuesday.

The Belgium side defeated the French Ligue 2 side by a lone goal with the Ghanaian winger scoring the winner in the game.

Both teams are preparing for the return of domestic football with the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to end on Sunday.

Clubs have been playing friendly matches to keep their fitness and Genk took on the lower tier side.

The Ghanaian scored in the first ten minutes of the game and that was the only goals the whole game.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances for his side, scoring six goals, and assisted six in the Belgian top flight this season.

KRC Genk will take on Anderlecht in the Belgium Cup on December 21st before going away to face Kortrijk in the league on 26th December.

Paintsil was snubbed by the Black Stars coach Otto Addo as he surprisingly missed out on Ghana's World Cup squad.