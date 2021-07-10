10 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil was the main attraction for his side KRC Genk in their pre-season friendly match against Dutch side Groningen on Saturday afternoon.

Despite starting the match from the bench the Ghanaian winger scored the only goal for his side as they drew 1-1 with Groningen.

Joseph Paintsil,23, was introduced into the match as a 46th minute substitute when his side were down by a a goal.

Dee Leeuw gave the Dutch side an early lead in the 26th minute of the first half before the Ghanaian winger pulled parity for Genk in the 65th minute.

He went close to getting his side the win but his shot only shaved the post before drifting wide to safety.

Joseph Paintsil has scored twice in two pre-season games for his side as he was on target in their 8-1 pre-season win over lower-tier side Endracht Termien last Saturday.

The Ghanaian winger spent last season on loan at relegated Turkish Superlig side Ankaragucu where he shone .