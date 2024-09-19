9 hours ago

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil notched his tenth goal for Los Angeles Galaxy in their 3-2 defeat to Portland Timbers in MLS action on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Paintsil, who joined LA Galaxy in February, scored his ninth MLS goal and his tenth across all competitions this season.

The Ghanaian international gave the Galaxy a glimmer of hope by pulling a goal back on the hour mark after the Timbers had taken a 2-0 lead with goals from Evander and Jonathan Rodriguez before halftime.

Gabriel Pec had reduced the deficit for LA Galaxy just before the break.

Despite Paintsil's efforts and his contribution to a second goal in the second half, the Timbers restored their two-goal advantage with a strike from Felipe Mora ten minutes before the final whistle.

The defeat did not affect LA Galaxy’s standing, as they have already secured a spot in the playoffs. They remain comfortably at the top of the Western Conference table with 55 points.

Paintsil has been instrumental for the California-based club this season, delivering a total of 16 goal contributions in the MLS.