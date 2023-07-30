6 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil delivered a standout performance for his club, Genk, in their match against RWD Molenbeek on matchday one of the Belgium Pro League at the Edmond Machtens Stadium on Saturday.

His impressive display earned him the well-deserved Man of the Match award.

The 25-year-old showcased his talent and skill, providing two crucial assists that contributed significantly to Genk's commanding 4-0 victory away from home.

In the 30th minute of the game, Paintsil set up Gambia forward Alieu Fadera to open the scoring, giving Genk an early advantage.

Continuing his fine form, Paintsil played a part in the team's second goal, as Bryan Heynen found the back of the net just seven minutes later.

Before the first half came to a close, Daniel Muñoz scored the third goal in the 44th minute, further solidifying Genk's lead with a 3-0 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, Paintsil continued to be influential on the pitch and provided another assist, this time in the 70th minute, helping seal the game with a fourth goal for Genk.

The overall impact of Joseph Paintsil's performance did not go unnoticed, and he was rightfully named the Man of the Match for his remarkable contributions throughout the game.

His ability to set up scoring opportunities for his teammates played a crucial role in Genk's convincing victory.

With such a promising start to the season, fans and followers of Genk will be eagerly looking forward to seeing more outstanding performances from Joseph Paintsil in the Belgium Pro League, as he aims to maintain his fine form and contribute to his team's success in the upcoming matches.