Genk and Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil reminded everyone why he should be among Ghana's players on the plane to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He scored a goal for his Belgium Jupiler Pro League side Genk and also provided two assists in their thumping 5-1 win on Tuesday evening.

The Ghanaian winger who was snubbed for the friendly matches in September against Brazil and Nicaragua was unplayable on the night.

He was recently injured with a hamstring injury and sat out three matches for his side.

Paintsil after the breathtaking display was taken off in the 80th minute and was rightly named the man of the match.

The former Tema Youth winger has five goals and four assists in 10 games this season.

Paintsil, who was not called up for the Black Stars' friendlies last month, is hoping to be included in the World Cup squad.

Otto Addo is expected to submit a provisional squad to FIFA on Friday.