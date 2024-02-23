2 hours ago

Ahead of their Major League Soccer (MLS) opener against Inter Miami on Sunday, Joseph Paintsil participated in his first training session with his new team, Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward recently completed his move from Belgium giants KRC Genk to the Los Angeles-based club.

Paintsil signed a four-year contract with the MLS side as a Designated Player for the upcoming season.

Following the official announcement of his signing on Tuesday, Paintsil wasted no time in joining his new teammates on the training pitch.

The Galaxy squad is currently in the final stages of their pre-season preparations, gearing up for their highly anticipated clash against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

While Los Angeles Galaxy boasts a storied history as the most successful club in the MLS with five titles, they have not claimed the championship since 2014.

The addition of Paintsil, who has been a standout performer for both KRC Genk in Belgium's top flight and the Ghana national team, adds depth and dynamism to their attacking lineup.

LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz expressed his excitement about Paintsil's arrival, highlighting the forward's experience and success in Europe as well as with the Ghanaian national team.

"Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years, and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy," said Kuntz.

"We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies."

Paintsil's career in Europe has been notable, winning the Belgian league title once with KRC Genk and amassing an impressive record of 61 goals in 228 matches.