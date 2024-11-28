7 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Joseph Tagoe has opened up about the hurdles he faced when transitioning from playing football to coaching.

After hanging up his boots, Tagoe, who had an illustrious career with Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs, pursued coaching with a License D certification.

His first opportunity came with Division Two side James Town FC, but his early coaching days were far from easy.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan TV, Tagoe revealed that he was paid just GH¢30 per week while coaching the team.

He shared his frustrations about the financial strain, explaining, "I did a License D training course, and before you can progress to License C, you have to pay between GHS 6,000 and GHS 7,000.

The team I was coaching paid me only GHS 30 every week. I appreciate the little things that happen in my life. Whenever I feel uncomfortable, I just move on."

Tagoe also expressed concerns about the state of football coaching in Ghana, criticizing the financial instability within the industry.

"The football business in Ghana is not okay," he said. "Even coaches with License A, who have lots of experience, live in conditions where the cars they drive and the houses they live in make me feel like leaving football to become a coach is like jumping from the frying pan into the fire."

Despite the challenges, Tagoe remains determined and recently shared a lighthearted anecdote about how he once faked his age to secure a football opportunity in Egypt, illustrating his resilience and sense of humor in the face of adversity.