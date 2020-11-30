1 hour ago

The Jospong Group Of Companies(JGC) as part of it's efforts in praising the Lord Almighty has taken upon themselves to hold Thanksgiving Service annually to Thank God for his faithfulness.

They were joined by Government officials, Members of Parliament, the Clergy and traditional leaders in the celebration.

The colourful event saw Greatmen of God sermouning to the gathered congregation at the Jospong Group's head office at Nmai Dzorn.

The Theme for this year's Thanksgiving Service was Psalm 103:2 'Bless The Lord Oh My Soul'.

The Sermon for the Friday was delivered by Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh with the Theme; Count Your Blessings.

The Week long program which started from Monday 23rd November,2020 will ended with Islamic Thanksgiving Service at the Madina Central Mosque.

Renowned Men of God like Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi Addo, Apostle Martin Seth Appiah, Bishop James Saah , Apostle Dr Alfred Koduah and Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman Of The Jospong Group Of Companies in his remarks commended the MMDCEs, officials from the government, traditional leaders, members of the Clergy for their support throughout the year.

"We assembled across the country to observe our annual Thanksgiving Service. We thank God for his Goodness and guidance throughout the year. Let me use this medium to Express our healthfelt gratitude to our former Presidents namely President Jerry John Rawlings,President Kuffour,President Attah Mills, President Mahama for their support to the Jospong Group," Dr Agyepong said.

"The Jospong Group is most grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support to the private sector. We will continue to ensure the Country becomes the cleanest city to support the President's vision in making Ghana the cleanest city in Africa."

He Thanked God for seeing the Jospong Group and the entire nation throughout the COVID-19 era.

Dr Siaw also commended some Members of Parliament who were present for being there for the Jospong Group. The Jospong Group Staffs were applauded for their workaholic efforts.

He furthermore showered praises to Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church Of Pentecost, Ghana his unflinching efforts.

He took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The Special Guest Honour, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister Of Sanitation and Water Resources, in her address said "It is a great to have wide collaboration between the ministry of sanitation and water Resources and the Jospong Group in ensuring the vision of President Akufo-Addo led government is achieved. It's always a blessing to be help to others. I want to say that the Jospong Group and the entire ESPA Members have really done well to the entire nation".

She then thank God for granting the President, Nana Akufo-Addo life and knowledge to Lead this noble nation (Ghana). Let commend my son Dr Siaw Agyepong for always remembering his maker.

She also appealed to the citizenry to preach peace before,during and after the 2020 General elections.

The proud sixty-six year old Cecilia Dapaah expressed the importance of the gathering and applauded the Jospong Group for such initiative to Thank God annually as an appreciation for how far The Lord has brought the entire nation.

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, Chairman, The Church of pentecost, prayed and asked God to let peace prevail throughout the country as we count down few days to the polls.

Final prayers were also made by Apostle Nyamekye for the entire staff of the Jospong Group for strength and blessings ahead of the 2021 year.