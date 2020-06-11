33 minutes ago

Host of "Maakye' morning show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM; Isaac Boamah Darko has a given a vivid description of how the self-acclaimed Pastor and Sympathizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) 'Apostle', Kwamena Owusu Agyei who threatened to kill the chairperson of the Electoral Commission(EC) Jean Mensa was arrested on Tuesday, 9th June, 2020.

Apostle Kwamena Owusu Agyei, was arrested by some officers of the National Security while granting a live interview with Boamah Darko on Hot 93.9FM at a hideout at Greda Estate in Accra.

Explaining what led to the arrest, Boamah Darko stated that they wanted to make him retract his statement and apologize to Mrs Jean Mensa and President Akufo-Addo for the unpleasant statements he made about them but it ended up not as planned.

The "Maakye" morning show host expressed his disappointments in some Ghanaians for saying he planned the arrest of Apostle Agyei because that wasn't the motive behind the interview.

He emphasized candidly that, "We made sure no one was aware of the location of Apostle Agyei during the interview and was even shocked when the BNI arrived at the Premises for the interview".--adding that", We even asked the security men who came to him for their arrest warrant and ID cards".

Watch below his narration on Radio.